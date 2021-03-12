Three held for robbery attempt

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three criminals wanted in a case of attempted robbery were arrested by RN Pali police on Thursday. Rourkela SP Mukesh Bhamoo said in October last year, accused Mohit Ray (26), Ashutosh Jha (26) and Dipak Sahoo (23) had attempted to loot a bag containing cash belonging to an employee of an e-commerce company near Tarini temple.

When the employee resisted, they attacked him with a sword. A sword and a country made pistol were seized from their possession.The trio was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.