BJP demo against holding tax hike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of BJP workers took out a rally in the city on Friday protesting the steep hike in holding tax and demanded its revocation within a month. The BJP workers took out the rally from Mausi Maa square to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office and submitted a memorandum to Additional Commissioner Abani Kanta Patnaik. “When people are struggling for their livelihood due to Covid-19, the BMC decision to increase the tax has burdened the residents,” said Bhubaneswar district BJP president Babu Singh.