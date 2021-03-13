British-era DHH struggles without ICU and MRI facilities

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Lifeline to lakhs of rural poor, the British-era Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) is struggling to improve its services with limited healthcare delivery capacity. In absence of MRI scan and intensive care unit (ICU) facilities in the DHH, poor patients are forced to either travel 80 km to Sambalpur’s VIMSAR or 100 km to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) at Rourkela.

Set up in 1942 and named after king of erstwhile Gangpur princely estate Bhawani Shankar Sekhar Deo, the DHH augmented healthcare in the recent years services with introduction of CT scan, dialysis, a dedicated laboratory for dialysis patients, breast cancer screening, chemotherapy and advanced rehabilitation centre. However, it is still ill-equipped to cater to the vast rural populace of Sundargarh sub-division.

Social activist Suru Mishra said more than 10 lakh people including tribals, Dalits and other backward communities along with residents of Sundargarh town depend on the DHH. “The hospital is ill-equipped and lacks necessary healthcare facilities due to which poor people are forced to go to faraway places for medical needs. Residents of the town have been demanding immediate introduction of MRI scan and intensive care facilities since long but to no avail,” he said.

Besides, shortage of doctors and paramedics has further affected health services while hospital administration faces the pressure to handle the patients who have no other option but to rely on the DHH despite its shortcomings. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr SK Mishra said work has started for a 12-bed ICU with funding from the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC). He hoped that the facility would be ready in six months.

“The DHH has CT scan facility and we are considering to submit a proposal to set up an MRI scanner with funding from the District Mineral Foundation. Besides, a master plan is being readied to make the DHH a 400-bed hospital and augment the services,” he informed. The CDMO further said the revised sanctioned bed strength is 298, but the DHH caters to 350 patients every day on an average. The outdoor patient department caters to 800-900 patients daily.

