Central team in Similipal as fire-fighting intensifies

Published: 13th March 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Central team with forest officials at Similipal Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR:  Two members of a Central team formed by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Friday visited Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) to take stock of the wildfire and its impact. National Tiger Conservation Authority IG Amit Mallick along with Deputy Director General of MoEF&CC Regional Office Subrat Mohapatra visited different places in Similipal and interacted with villagers as well as members of Eco Development Committee (EDC) in Thakurmunda. 

They also paid a visit to Gudgudia, Jenabil, Upper Barah Kamuda, Bhanjabasa and interacted with local dwellers and EDC members of eco-tourism. The team will submit a detailed report on forest fire in Similipal for necessary action, said Mohapatra, one of the team members. Head of the State Task Force on Forest Fire Management Sandeep Tripathi said, the team members are camping in Similipal. “They will be consulted for necessary steps to prevent forest fire after completion of their field visit,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the fire alarm system of Forest Survey of India on Friday detected 700 fire points across Odisha of which nine were in STR. Tripathi said eight ODRAF teams continue to assist forest staff in dealing with wildfire in Similipal and other territorial and wildlife divisions. 

“We have increased manpower and logistics support to mitigate fire incidents across the State. Apart from raising strength of fire watchers, more leaf blowers have been procured to effectively deal with the situation,” he said. Forest fire related incidents can be reported to the forest fire cell at the Office of PCCF on the toll free number 1800-3457-158, the former PCCF added.

