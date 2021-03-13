STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Commuters run into dust storms as NH-26 work runs behind schedule

The 25-km stretch of Jeypore-Borrigumma NH-26 has turned a nightmare for commuters.

Published: 13th March 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The 25-km stretch of Jeypore-Borrigumma NH-26 has turned a nightmare for commuters.  The highway that connects Raipur to Visakhapatnam, is replete with potholes and remains overshadowed with layers of dust affecting visibility thus leading to accidents. 

A smoke of dust covers the Jeypore-
Borrigumma portion of NH-26 | Express

The construction work has been on since two years after the NHAI authorities of Jeypore division took up the highway development work at Rs `66 crore in 2019. Work began in September that year and was expected to be completed by May 2021.

But reportedly only 30 per cent work has been completed so far.  The road has been dug up in most places and a dust cover permeates all through the stretch putting commuters into a lot of inconvenience.  
“The NH authorities are not paying heed to the problems faced by people traveling on the road. The work must be completed soon in the larger interest of commuters else number of accidents will keep rising,” said Pravakar Pangi, a local.

“The authorities have not even put up any caution signage at points susceptible to accidents,” said Rajesh Madala, another frequent commuter from Ambaguda village.  Meanwhile, a junior engineer of NHAI’s Jeypore division who is in-charge of the road work, on condition of anonymity, shared that the construction was held up due to the pandemic situation and is picking up pace now. “We are supervising the development work. The contract agency is sprinkling water on the road to curb dust pollution,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp