Commuters run into dust storms as NH-26 work runs behind schedule

JEYPORE: The 25-km stretch of Jeypore-Borrigumma NH-26 has turned a nightmare for commuters. The highway that connects Raipur to Visakhapatnam, is replete with potholes and remains overshadowed with layers of dust affecting visibility thus leading to accidents.

A smoke of dust covers the Jeypore-

Borrigumma portion of NH-26 | Express

The construction work has been on since two years after the NHAI authorities of Jeypore division took up the highway development work at Rs `66 crore in 2019. Work began in September that year and was expected to be completed by May 2021.

But reportedly only 30 per cent work has been completed so far. The road has been dug up in most places and a dust cover permeates all through the stretch putting commuters into a lot of inconvenience.

“The NH authorities are not paying heed to the problems faced by people traveling on the road. The work must be completed soon in the larger interest of commuters else number of accidents will keep rising,” said Pravakar Pangi, a local.

“The authorities have not even put up any caution signage at points susceptible to accidents,” said Rajesh Madala, another frequent commuter from Ambaguda village. Meanwhile, a junior engineer of NHAI’s Jeypore division who is in-charge of the road work, on condition of anonymity, shared that the construction was held up due to the pandemic situation and is picking up pace now. “We are supervising the development work. The contract agency is sprinkling water on the road to curb dust pollution,” he said.