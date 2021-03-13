Dhenkanal girl bags first prize in national toy fair

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In an inspiring feat, a Class XI student of Javahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Saranga in Dhenkanal district has proved that knowledge is not just remembering facts but learning how to explore the underlying concepts.

Preetipadma Das, who belongs to Khadakprasad village in Odapada block, made a name for herself when she bagged the first position in the national-level Virtual India Toy Fair, 2021, held in Noida recently.

Her project “Drinking Bird” won accolades for highlighting three principles of evaporative cooling through a cost-effective manner and guide Kaushik Mukherjee said her project made difficult aspects of physics and maths comprehensible for students.

“Big ideas come at low cost but bring success. The project was done in two-three days,” said Preetipadma’s father Ajit Das. The fair aimed to explore the ecosphere of toys and technology through a “vocal for local” approach.