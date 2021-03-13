Fire minus water sparks off wild exodus

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Struggling to cope with the raging wildfire, animals in Angul now stare at another crisis - water scarcity in forests. Faced with the twin challenge, more wild animals are straying into human settlements both for safety as well as water. An acute shortage of water has been witnessed in forests of the district, especially in Pallahara and Khamar ranges under Deogarh division, sources said.

On Wednesday night, a herd of elephants entered Balijerenge village under Purunagarh section in search of food and water and one of the jumbos fell into an abandoned well. The female elephant was trapped inside the well for eight hours before being rescued by forest personnel on Thursday morning. Similar incidents of wild animals straying into human habitations in search for food and water have also been reported in Chhendipada and other parts of the district.

Sources said amid forest fires and water shortage, animals sneak into villages in the night and after filling themselves with food and water, return to forests in the morning. The water shortage is being attributed to lack of rainfall. According to reports, there has been no rainfall since November last year due to which most of the water bodies in the forests have dried up. During this period in previous years, the district received a good amount of rain and hence, plenty of water was available in the forests. But this year, lack of rain has aggravated the crisis.

Contacted, Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF), Angul Circle Pradeep Raj Karat denied that water was scarce in forests of the district. There has been no rain in the past few months but that doesn’t mean wild animals are entering human settlements in search of water, he added.

“We are aware of the lack of rainfall and its impact. There is enough water in forests for animals. We are prepared to meet any water crisis arising in the summer. All measures will be put in place to fill the water bodies in the coming days. In April, the Forest department will use tankers to fill up the water bodies,” the RCCF added.

