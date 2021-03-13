Girl dead, 2 kids critically hurt in school gate collapse

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Tragedy struck a primary school in Raikia block of Kandhamal district on Friday as an eight-year-old girl was killed and two of her classmates sustained grievous injuries after an iron gate collapsed on them.The deceased was identified as Risika Pradhan and the injured are Subhashree Pradhan and Ritesh Pradhan. All the three were students of Class III in Belkati primary school.

Sources said an anganwadi centre was operating from the primary school. On the day, while anganwadi workers were distributing mosquito nets in the school, the kids were playing near the iron gate at the entrance. All of a sudden, the gate and the brick pillar collapsed on them. While Risika died on the spot, Subhashree and Ritesh sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Sarpanch Pravakar Pradhan along with the block’s junior engineer and cluster resource centre coordinator rushed to the school. Meanwhile, local activists have approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking `30 lakh compensation to the family of Risika and `5 lakh to each of the critically-injured children.

The activists also urged the commission to direct the district administration to take stringent action against the persons whose negligence led to the tragic incident.