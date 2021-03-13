GMU tops in ‘most number of active researchers’  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Universities based out of Sambalpur district have picked up top ranks on the basis of number of researchers in Web of Science (Publons), a database of research and researchers with Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) right at the top.

While the second position was bagged by Burla-based VSSUT, Sambalpur University stood at the third position. GMU’s overall ranking stood at 188th in the country. Deputy Registrar, UC Pati said, the university has made it mandatory for all faculty members to publish at least two research papers every year. “With good research facilities and improved teaching, GMU has succeeded in making a mark for itself,” he added.

Utkal University Bhubaneswar was placed at fourth position followed by Berhampur University at fifth, while Ravenshaw University, Cuttack and BPUT, Rourkela shared the sixth position. Fakir Mohan University, Balasore was at seventh and RD Women’s University got the eighth position.

Man shot at, injured

Umerkote: A man sustained bullet injuries after being shot at by unidentified bike-borne miscreants near Umerkote branch of Punjab National Bank in Nabarangpur district on Friday. He was identified as Sanjib Subudhi of Umerkote. Sanjib was returning home at 9.30 pm when three miscreants on a motorcycle fired at him. He sustained bullet injuries on his waist and abdomen. A seriously-injured Sanjib was rushed to Umerkote community health centre and later, shifted to Visakhapatnam.