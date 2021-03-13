STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha plans to spend Rs 577 cr for cancer care in five years

Nine radiotherapy units to come up in different districts under the State scheme
 

Published: 13th March 2021 01:34 PM

Cancer

For representational purposes

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As cancer morbidity is on the rise, the state government has planned to spend Rs 577 crore over next five years on its ambitious Odisha Cancer Care Programme that aims at spreading cancer care facilities across the state.

Along with the expansion of Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute for Cancer (AHPGIC) at Cuttack, nine radiotherapy units with linear accelerator, brachy-therapy and CT-simulator besides facilities for early detection, chemotherapy and palliative care have been proposed under the programme.

The AHPGIC, which is serving the patients from Odisha and neighbouring states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, will have additional 220 beds taking the total bed strength to 500. The expansion plan included a proper OPD complex, high-end pathology service like immunohistochemistry (IHC), molecular biology and cytogenetics facilities.

Health department sources said the apex cancer institute will have 15 modular operating theatres with ICU, post-operative backups and other ancillary facilities. New departments like medical gastroenterology, plastic surgery, uro-oncology, bone and soft tissue oncology, thoracic oncology, hepato-pancreato biliary unit, breast unit, palliative care and bone marrow transplant unit will also be opened.

Along with a dedicated blood bank, the nuclear medicine department will be augmented for diagnosis as well as therapeutic and interventional radiology. The existing radiotherapy units at Burla and Berhampur will be upgraded to 50-bed facilities with all modern equipment. However, the new radiotherapy units have been planned to be set up in three phases. Four units will come up at Capital Hospital, Bargarh DHH, sLN Medical College at Koraput and new medical college at Keonjhar in the first phase.

While two units have been proposed at BB Medical College at Balangir and FM Medical College at Balasore in the second phase, three more facilities will be set up at PRM Medical College at Baripada, Kalahandi DHH and new medical college at Angul.

This apart, a comprehensive cancer hospital is being set up at Jharsuguda. The state-of-theart 110-bed facility will have departments like surgical oncology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, radio-diagnosis, pathology, nuclear medicine and palliative care besides a PETCT scan (whole body) facility. Additional Chief secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the healthcare need of cancer patients for diagnosis, treatment and follow up are being addressed on top priority.

“The AHPGIC is undergoing a massive expansion. A budgetary provision of Rs 303 crore has been proposed for the cancer care programme this fiscal to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to cancer patients,” he said. More than 36,000 people are being affected with cancer every year and nearly 30 per cent succumb to the disease in the state

