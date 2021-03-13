One more arrested for setting forest on fire

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest officials of Manda range under Rairangpur division (territorial) arrested a 53-year-old man for setting Bidubhandar forest on fire, on Thursday night.

The accused was identified as Barjun Naik, a resident of Chuankankar village under Bisoi police limits. The matter came to light when forest personnel were inspecting fire points in the jungle and caught Naik red-handed.

Confirming the same, Rairangpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Mishra said the accused was caught with a match-box in his pocket. During interrogation, Naik reportedly admitted to setting fire intentionally.

A case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the accused produced in Rairangpur SDJM Court on Friday. As per official sources, as many as four persons have been arrested in the last six days for setting forests on fire in Similipal National Park.