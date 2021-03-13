STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ragging rears its ugly head in VIMSAR again  

Second year MBBS students name a senior in their complaint

Published: 13th March 2021

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The evil of ragging has raised its ugly head once again on the campus of VIMSAR, Burla with second year MBBS students accusing their seniors of subjecting them to torture. The victim students also lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi in this regard. 

Following the allegation, the anti-ragging committee of VIMSAR has started an inquiry into the incident. Dean and principal of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said, the second year students informed about the ragging incident on Thursday. “We have launched an investigation to verify veracity of the allegation,” she added. Following the complaint, VIMSAR authorities convened a meeting of the anti-ragging committee.

Sources said, some fourth year students are alleged to have called second year students to basketball ground on March 10 evening. When the second year students didn’t comply, the seniors came to the hostels of second year students later in the night and again called them to the basketball ground where the former was made to stand from 11 pm to 4 am next morning.

The senior students also abused the juniors verbally and mentally harassed them. The second year students have named a senior in their complaint. Earlier in September 2019, similar ragging allegation was brought by junior students of VIMSAR and a complaint was lodged with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi.

The VIMSAR authorities inquired into the allegation but later found that it was not a case of ragging, rather a brawl between a senior and two junior students.   Similarly in October, 2018, VIMSAR authorities had debarred 23 undergraduate students, who were members of the students’ union, from attending classes and library for one month over ragging allegation. 
 

