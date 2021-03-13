Suo motu contempt proceeding looms over senior IAS officer

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Suo motu contempt proceedings by the Orissa High Court has apparently become imminent against senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary of Higher Education department Saswat Mishra owing to non-compliance of an order even after directions were issued for it in two contempt petitions.

Acting on a writ petition, the Court had first directed for extending pension and other retirement benefits within four months to Prakash Chandra Gouda, a lecturer of Sri Jagannath Mahavidyalaya at Rambha in Ganjam district. The order was issued on November 29, 2019, a year after his retirement.

Gouda had filed a contempt petition on September 11, 2020 when the order was not complied within the stipulated four months. The Court felt that no purpose will be served in issuing notice in such matter and disposed of the contempt petition on October 15, 2020 with a direction to implement the November 29, 2019 order within 15 days or face suo motu contempt proceedings.

When the order was not complied, Gouda filed the second contempt petition on December 23, 2020. However, taking into account the Covid-19 situation, the Court gave one more chance to Mishra and set another 15 days deadline on January 18, 2021. The order has not been complied with till date. Instead, Mishra wrote a letter to the Registrar (Judicial) seeking two months time for submission of compliance report.

Much will now depend on the Court to give a third chance or initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the senior IAS officer.In his letter to the Registrar (Judicial) on March 4, Mishra has stated that the November 29, 2019 order has been challenged in the Court and the writ appeal is pending for adjudication.

“The substantial question of law involved in the matter is yet to be decided in the writ appeal which is pending before the Court and has been tagged the identical batch matter comprising 56 cases which are likely to be listed on March 22 for hearing and disposal. Therefore, in the interest of justice, time may be allowed to produce the compliance report after the pending writ appeal is disposed of,” Mishra said.

“It is, therefore, requested not to initiate any such suo motu contempt proceeding as per the direction passed on January 18, 2021 and allow two months time for producing desired compliance report,” Mishra pleads in the letter.