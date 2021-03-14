7,000 poppy plants destroyed in Odisha's Angul  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Stumbling upon a poppy plantation, probably for the first time in the district, Angul Police on Saturday destroyed 7,000 plants in Pallahara.

The plantation had come up on government land in the bordering areas of Angul, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.

Angul has been known for cannabis but poppy cultivation has surprised both police well as excise officials.

It is probably for the first time in the State that poppy cultivation has come to the fore.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team went to the spot, about 50 km from Pallahara town, to raid the plantation which was found near Budhadhiha village.

Surrounded by four hills, the plantation was created over a small area, said Pallahara IIC KK Samal.

Though no arrests were made, police have launched a manhunt to nab those who had planted the contraband.

“We are not only looking for the culprits but also more areas under poppy cultivation,” Samal said.

Excise superintendent B Nayak said he had never come across poppy plantation of such scale.

“Angul was known for its ganja cultivation. Now opium plantation has emerged as a fresh challenge for us,” he said.