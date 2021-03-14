STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Bandicoot’ in, manual scavenging out: Now robot to help civic authorities to keep Puri's drainage systems clean

After being flagged off by Collector Samarth Verma in the presence of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, the robot cleaned the first manhole in front of Sonali Plaza.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Collector Samarth Verma inspecting ‘Bandicoot’ in Puri on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Meet Bandicoot, a robot, that promises to help civic authorities get rid of manual scavenging and also give dignity to sanitation workers involved in the work. One such robot was pressed into service in the town by Puri Municipality on Saturday. 

After being flagged off by Collector Samarth Verma in the presence of School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, the robot cleaned the first manhole in front of Sonali Plaza in the town.

Apart from cleaning manholes, ‘Bandicoot’ also disposes of sewage waste through an automatically-operated system.

The sanitation workers of the town’s civic body would be trained on operating the robot and given sanitised PPE kits.

This apart, the workers’ health check-up would be conducted at regular intervals. Induction of the robot for cleaning manholes would not only make the work of sanitation workers easier but also provide them dignity.

People losing their lives after getting asphyxiated while cleaning manholes is a common occurrence in the country.

In order to address the crisis, an Indian company, ‘Genrobotics’ developed ‘Bandicoot’ under the Make in India initiative. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandicoot
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp