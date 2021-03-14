Embarrassment for Odisha government as Kalia scheme cowshed used as car shed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Cowsheds constructed under State government’s Kalia scheme are being used to park cars by some though many genuine beneficiaries have been left out.

One such cowshed constructed at a cost of Rs 12,500 over 116 sq feet area at Jakar panchayat in Digapahandi block of Ganjam is being used by the beneficiary to park his car.

Similarly, a cowshed constructed under the scheme at Ankarada panchayat is being used to store bricks and by workers.

However, the list of beneficiaries at Bhismagiri panchayat showed that several genuine beneficiaries were left out of the scheme.

Meanwhile, Digapahandi BDO Haladhar Sabar said the the irregularity at Jakar panchayat will be looked into through a probe.