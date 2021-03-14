Malabar’s first store inaugurated in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Malabar Gold and Diamonds inaugurated its first store in the State Capital on Saturday. Actor Sabyasachi Mishra inaugurated the store in presence of Malabar group chairman MP Ahammed and co-chairman PA Ibrahim Haji.

With an area of 6,736 sq ft, the aesthetically-designed store near Rupali Square here offers superior shopping experience and extraordinary design diversity with quality assurance and after-sales customer convenience, said Malabar officials.

They said the Bhubaneswar store displays a wide range of bridal jewellery, traditional jewellery, daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum along with hand-picked designs from the popular subbrands of Malabar such as Mine for diamond jewellery, Era for uncut diamond jewellery, Divine for Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted jewellery collection, Precia precious gemstone jewellery, Zoul lifestyle jewellery and Starlet for kids jewellery.

“Our retail expansion is a part of our plan to become the number one gold retail brand in the world in terms of showroom count as well as sales. We have plans to triple the number of our showrooms in next five years”, said Ahammed.