MP tourism launches campaign

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has launched a series of campaigns to attract tourists from across the country towards its adventurous and experimental destinations. The MPTB participated in a three-day India International Travel Exhibition (IITE) here to showcase the state’s fast growing tourism sector.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the forerunners among the economically rising states that is teeming with vast potential of investment in tourism sector. The success of annual tourism events like Jal Mahotsav and Mandu Utsav has sent a positive message that the state is safe to travel and has offerings for tourists.

Deputy Director (Events and Marketing) Yuvraj Padole said MP is a versatile state having variety of tourism products and it offers activity-filled tourist destinations, wildlife safaris, water sports, handicrafts and wellness tourism to explore and experience. Director of IITE Anurag Gupta also spoke.