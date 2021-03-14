New academic session likely to get delayed in Odisha amid fears over second COVID-19 wave
School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday indicated that the academic session for 2021-22 may not start from April.
Published: 14th March 2021 04:29 AM | Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:40 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: The new academic session for school students is likely to be delayed for the second consecutive year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.
School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday indicated that the academic session for 2021-22 may not start from April.
As the Class X board and Plus II final year examinations are due in the month of May, the department may take more time to start the new academic session, sources said.
The Covid-19 outbreak had also led to a delayed start to the academic session in 2020-21 in which physical classes are being conducted only for 100 days from January this year.
This apart, the government is mulling to give promotion to students of Class I to VIII without exams.
The exam for Class IX students is likely to be held in offline mode.