New academic session likely to get delayed in Odisha amid fears over second COVID-19 wave

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The new academic session for school students is likely to be delayed for the second consecutive year due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday indicated that the academic session for 2021-22 may not start from April.

As the Class X board and Plus II final year examinations are due in the month of May, the department may take more time to start the new academic session, sources said.

The Covid-19 outbreak had also led to a delayed start to the academic session in 2020-21 in which physical classes are being conducted only for 100 days from January this year.

This apart, the government is mulling to give promotion to students of Class I to VIII without exams.

The exam for Class IX students is likely to be held in offline mode.