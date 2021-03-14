STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Plan to increase women self help groups loans to Rs 5 lakh: Mission Shakti Director

Sujata R Karthikeyan informed that as per cabinet decision in 2019-20, it has been decided to provide variety of works worth Rs 5,000 crore annually to the groups.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For repreentational purposes(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Plans are afoot to propose to the State government to distribute interest-free loan of up to Rs 5 lakh each to women self help groups (WSHG) in the State, instead of the present Rs 3 lakh, said Mission Shakti Director cum Commissioner Sujata R Karthikeyan. 

Visiting  Jagatsinghpur on Friday to review the working of WSHGs in the district, She informed that as per cabinet decision in 2019-20, it has been decided to provide variety of works worth Rs 5,000 crore annually to the groups.  

Through Mission Shakti programme, the State government has been providing interest-free loan up to Rs 3 lakh each to WSHGs, which is being proposed to be hiked upto Rs 5 lakh, she said, adding that till date, loan assistance worth Rs 4,000 crore has been given to the women-led producer groups.

During the review meeting, Karthikeyan also interacted with Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, project director of DRDA Sarojkant Mohanty, district social welfare officer Swarna Manjari Nayak, president and secretary of block level federation of SHG and other government officials.

It was found that total 1,338 WSHGs are operating in this district and over 2.17 lakh women have benefited from the scheme. 

She said the government has decided to provide Rs 50 lakh to each SHG federation in a block for construction of special mission Shakti Griha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women self help groups Mission Shakti Sujata R Karthikeyan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp