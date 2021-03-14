They gave locals a ‘bull’ on Vastu, got arrested

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Four persons from Maharashtra who sold fake Vastu stories and allegedly used a bull to dupe locals here have been arrested by Malkangiri police.

The group had come to Malkangiri few days back with a trained bull decorated like Nandi (the mount of Lord Shiva).

They visited the houses of residents in different areas with the animal and collected money on the pleas of solving the Vastu problems of their houses.

The animal’s nod was allegedly used by the fraudsters to identify the Vastu issues.

The incident came to light when a group of people from the Marwadi community lodged a complaint with the police on March 6, alleging that they have been duped of Rs 48,000 by the men.

“Acting on the complaint, a case was registered with Malkangiri model police station. A special team was formed to nab the fraudsters. The district police then contacted their Maharashtra counterpart to trace the fraudsters, subsequently leading to their arrest,” said Dwivedi, adding that the four will be forwarded to court after interrogation on Sunday.

