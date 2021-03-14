STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two held for setting fire in Mahagiri forest in Odisha's Jajpur

The accused were identified as Mahadeva Tiria of Raighati and Gobinda Juanga of Kanas village in Sukinda. 

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Forest officials arrested two people for setting fire to Mahagiri reserve forest under Tomka forest range in Jajpur on Saturday. 

Officials and locals had doused a fire that had broken out in the forest a couple of days back.

Investigation revealed that the fire was man-made and involvement of Tiria and Juanga was ascertained. 

Tomka police launched an investigation and nabbed the two from their villages.

They were forwarded to court on Saturday and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected. 

“We have deployed round-the-clock patrols to keep a strict vigil and prevent such acts against nature. Anyone found responsible for setting fire in forest areas will be brought to action immediately,” said Tomka forest ranger, Ghanashyam Muduli.
 

