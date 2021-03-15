After 13 years, absconding accused in music director murder case nabbed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Thirteen years after music director Sumanta Mohanty was murdered in the city, Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested one Bikramaditya Jena, the last of the accused in connection with the crime. Sumanta was killed in Mancheswar area on the night of October 9, 2008 and his body was found in his car at Chakeisiani-Palasuni Road next morning. “The incident was related to a past enmity. Investigation was launched and four were apprehended earlier while the fifth accused Bikramaditya has been nabbed,” said Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi.

Police said Bikramaditya is a technically qualified person and they had received information that he was working as an IT professional and a gym trainer in Pune. He was intermittently contacting his family members from Pune. He had also contacted them in 2017 when his mother was unwell, said Priyadarshi.

Special Squad was monitoring the movement of Bikramaditya and he was subsequently apprehended from Mancheswar.The prime accused of the case, Manas Ranjan Vedanta, had enmity with Sumanta over an old incident. The other accused were Sushil Samantray, Sunil Jena and Subhakant Jena.

Manas was arrested in October 2001, when he was studying in Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, for attacking an ex-student Sumanta with a knife after he confronted him for passing comments at girls. He was sent to jail and rusticated from the college. He had been nursing a grudge against Sumanta and hatched a plan to kill him.On the fateful day, Manas along with his associates called Sumanta on the pretext of discussing about a musical programme. They took him to Bikramaditya and his brother Subhakant’s house in Bomikhal and killed him, said sources. They wrapped up the deceased in a bedsheet and put the body in the car. They then abandoned the car near the embankment of the canal along Chakeisiani-Palasuni Road.