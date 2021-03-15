STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP blames Forest department for wildfire

The BJP on Sunday blamed Forest department for the delay in dousing the fire in Similipal National Park.

Published: 15th March 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 10:48 AM

Fire raging inside a forest under Balimela range in Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The BJP on Sunday blamed Forest department for the delay in dousing the fire in Similipal National Park. Addressing mediapersons at Jashipur, BJP’s Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra said the department didn’t properly coordinate with the local forest dwellers who play a key role in tackling the wildfire.

Mishra said the fact-finding team of BJP met local forest officers and also went to fire sites. During interaction, the forest dwellers revealed that the department blamed them for the wildfire without considering their role in protecting the forests.

He alleged that plantation work under CAMPA was not properly executed by the Forest department. “Crores of rupees were misappropriated in the name of plantation programme. The BJP will raise these issues in the Assembly,” Mishra added.

Fire raging in Balimela forests
Malkangiri: There have been reports of fire raging inside the forests of Balimela range since the last couple of days. Wildfire is spreading in the forests adjoining Balimela power house, IMST school, Chitapari bridge and near Balimela-Chitrakonda road. Local villagers alleged that the fire is yet to be controlled by the Forest department.

Collector warns of strict action
Berhampur: Rayagada Collector Saroj Mishra has warned strict action against persons involved in setting fire in forests. In a meeting, he instructed all BDOs and tehsildars to create awareness among people against setting forests on fire and if required, take punitive action against those involved in the practice. Nine special squads comprising 90 forest personnel along with 1,016 Vana Suraksha Samitis (VSSs) have been engaged at the fire points in the district. ACF Prabhakar Senapati said of the 1,716 fire points, 1,459 have been attended to till date. DFO Aswini Kar is coordinating the initiatives with help of ODRAF team which arrived in the district on Saturday.
 

