Canal water stopped, farmers worried

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Upper Kolab Project of Koraput has left the farmers of Kamara panchayat in Borigumma block high and dry with canal water supply stopped for the past two weeks. The Borigumma irrigation division authorities began supply of water in the area to about 16,000 hectare of land in January this year. This prompted farmers to cultivate paddy in over 3,000 hectare.

While the supply was normal initially, it became sporadic and has stopped in many canals for two weeks now, not reaching even the head points from the main supply. Notably, Kamara panchayat is the worst-hit as it is situated at the tail point of the irrigation system.

“We were promised proper water supply by the authorities on the basis of which we started cultivating. We are now left with damaged crops and headed towards losses,” rued Bhakti Gadva, a farmer of Parli village. Another farmer of Kamara village, P Suryanarayan, added that most farmers in the region are now in deep trouble as they had cultivated paddy for the rabi season by taking bank loans. Left with no choice, farmers have threatened to agitate if the matter is not sorted out at the earliest.

Borigumma irrigation division in-charge Executive Engineer Ramesh Chandra Chhotray informed that the department is aware of the situation and has urged the higher authorities to increase the water level in the main canal to facilitate the farmers.

Earlier, the water supply to Borigumma and Kotpad panchayat areas was slowed down in the first week of February upon request by the local irrigation officials to curb excessive water usage in view of the ongoing water shortage.