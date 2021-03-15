STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cheer for watermelon growers as summer boosts demand

With summer setting in, the growing demand for watermelons has brought cheer to farmers cultivating the fruit across Kendrapara district and nearby areas. 

Published: 15th March 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Locals buying watermelons in Kendrapara

Locals buying watermelons in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  With summer setting in, the growing demand for watermelons has brought cheer to farmers cultivating the fruit across Kendrapara district and nearby areas.  Around 20,000 farmers are cultivating watermelon across nearly 10,000 hectares (ha) of land in Aul, Rajnagar, Garadapur, Marsaghai, Derabishi,  Mahakalapada  and Rajkanika. The fruit is mostly grown along riverside areas. 

Sources said five years back, the fruit was grown over 5,000 ha of land but with lucrative returns, the total area under watermelon production has doubled.  “With the mercury beginning to soar, watermelon demand is on rise. The rate was Rs 2,500 a quintal two weeks back, but is Rs 3,000 now. I have sold five quintal within a week,” said Ramesh Das, a farmer from Karilopatna village. 

“There is huge scope of profit because watermelon gives minimum  yield of  five quintal per hectare,” said another farmer  Narendra Adhikari of Jagannathpur. Keeping weather conditions in mind, farmers usually grow watermelon in January as the fruits take at least two months to be harvest-ready. Earlier, water supply was a concern but with canal systems improving, farmers are keen on expanding the crop, said Pradip Mohanty, former chairman of Kendrapara block. 

Farmers, sources said, are also favouring the fruit because of easy cultivation process and low production cost.  Meanwhile, Assistant Director of the Horticulture, Kendrapara Kanda Jena said the department is providing farmers with hybrid seeds to boost production. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
watermelon summer
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp