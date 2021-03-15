Cheer for watermelon growers as summer boosts demand

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With summer setting in, the growing demand for watermelons has brought cheer to farmers cultivating the fruit across Kendrapara district and nearby areas. Around 20,000 farmers are cultivating watermelon across nearly 10,000 hectares (ha) of land in Aul, Rajnagar, Garadapur, Marsaghai, Derabishi, Mahakalapada and Rajkanika. The fruit is mostly grown along riverside areas.

Sources said five years back, the fruit was grown over 5,000 ha of land but with lucrative returns, the total area under watermelon production has doubled. “With the mercury beginning to soar, watermelon demand is on rise. The rate was Rs 2,500 a quintal two weeks back, but is Rs 3,000 now. I have sold five quintal within a week,” said Ramesh Das, a farmer from Karilopatna village.

“There is huge scope of profit because watermelon gives minimum yield of five quintal per hectare,” said another farmer Narendra Adhikari of Jagannathpur. Keeping weather conditions in mind, farmers usually grow watermelon in January as the fruits take at least two months to be harvest-ready. Earlier, water supply was a concern but with canal systems improving, farmers are keen on expanding the crop, said Pradip Mohanty, former chairman of Kendrapara block.

Farmers, sources said, are also favouring the fruit because of easy cultivation process and low production cost. Meanwhile, Assistant Director of the Horticulture, Kendrapara Kanda Jena said the department is providing farmers with hybrid seeds to boost production.