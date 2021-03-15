Cops unearth Maoist dump after fire exchange 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A gun battle broke out between Maoists and security forces in the forest near Muduliguda-Narangijhola along Balimela reservoir in Swabhiman Anchal on Saturday evening. However, there was no report of injury or casualty in the incident.

Following the exchange of fire, security forces stumbled upon a huge cache of Maoists articles, ammunition and explosives. Two detonators, a tiffin bomb, two kit bags, Maoist uniforms and literature besides a medicine kit were recovered from the encounter site.

Following intelligence reports about gathering of armed Maoists in the forest, a joint anti-Naxal operation was launched by Border Security Force (BSF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha police headed by Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari.

While the security forces were combing the forest area, the Maoists resorted to unprovoked firing . The operational party retaliated with controlled firing following which the Maoists escaped taking the advantage of forest and hilly terrain, the SP informed on Sunday. It is suspected that the seized explosives were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces, Khilari said.