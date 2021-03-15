Dash wants ticket for Maharathy’s kin

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intense lobbying for ticket for bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency has started in the ruling BJD and BJP though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the date.Senior BJD leader and Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday urged the party leadership to nominate one of the family members of former minister late Pradeep Maharathy as the candidate. Dash said feedback received by the party workers from the people is that they want a family member of Maharathy as the candidate.

The Minister said as his Assembly constituency is near to Pipili, he is also in touch with people there. Stating that people of Pipili still remember the contribution of Maharathy, Dash said they are now feeling his absence. He said people will accept the decision of the party leadership in this regard.Former minister and BJD observer for the bypoll Pratap Keshari Deb, however, said the candidate will be announced after the ECI sets the date. Sources maintained that if the date of the bypoll is not announced within Wednesday, it is likely to be deferred.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Bishnu Charan Sethi said the massive victory of BJP supported candidate in the by-election Nuasasan panchayat in Pipili block recently has come as a shock for the ruling BJD which was expecting a smooth win. “The BJP win in the panchayat poll shows that people desperately want a change this time,” he said.

Sethi said BJP candidate Ashrit Patnaik, who contested against Maharathy in the last Assembly elections, had received about 46,000 votes and lost the election by about 9,000 votes. He, however, said the BJP Parliamentary Board will only take a decision on party’s candidate for the upcoming election.