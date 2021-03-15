Explosive materials seized, 1 held

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Sunday seized 10 quintal of ammonium nitrate and 12.5 quintal of ideal power gel during a raid at Mukundapur village. The explosive materials were stored in a house owned by Susanta Behera who has been arrested.

Police raided Behera’s house and seized 20 bags containing ammonium nitrate, each containing 50 kg besides 50 cartons of ideal power gel, each containing 25 kg. Police said Behera did not have a valid licence to store the explosive materials or market them.

Initial investigation suggests Behera was probably supplying the explosives to local mafia for use in illegal mining activity in Jenapur and Dharmasala as mining of black stone is rampant in the areas. Investigation is on to ascertain from where the materials were procured.