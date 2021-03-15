Naveen warns people not to lower guard against Covid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the second wave of coronavirus pandemic is forcing states like Maharashtra to impose fresh lockdowns and restrictions on movement of people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged the people of Odisha not to drop their guard against the lurking danger.In his address to the people, the Chief Minister asserted a zero infection target and called upon people to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols to prevent a lockdown-like situation here.

The situation is disturbing in several states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab with resurgence of the pandemic. Fresh containment measures like lockdown are back in some affected areas of Maharashtra while others are contemplating similar tough action, he said.“Though the daily Covid count in Odisha is less than 100, zero infection is our target. I had told you earlier and repeating once again that the time has not arrived to take satisfaction on what we achieved. There is no ground for complacency as the danger has not disappeared completely,” the CM said.

Recalling the hardship faced by the people during lockdowns, the Chief Minister said the memories of the difficult times are still fresh in the minds of all. The lockdown restrictions had adversely impacted the economy, social life and education of children. All walks of life came to a standstill, he added.“Normalcy returned only due to your cooperation and sacrifice of frontline warriors. Certainly, nobody wants to return to the lockdown phase and the only way out is to be careful about the Covid guidelines - wearing mask properly, social distancing and frequent hand washing,” he said.

Meanwhile, all district administrations have been directed to strictly enforce the Covid norms to avoid any further spread of the virus.“Even as the vaccination is going on smoothly in the State, I seek your cooperation to make it a great success,” he said.The State has lost many frontline warriors and those who have lost their near and dear ones are still in grief. To remain alert and strictly follow the Covid guidelines will be the best tribute to these warriors, the CM said.“I have full faith in you and I am sure that you will keep my request. United, we will defeat coronavirus,” Patnaik said.