STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha’s patient no. 1 anxiously awaits Italy return for PhD

The unfavourable conditions, notwithstanding, he has his re-entry Visa done, which is valid for 90 days from April 1.

Published: 15th March 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Debasis Srichandan

Debasis Srichandan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s patient no. 1, Debasis Srichandan, is anxiously waiting to return to Italy but it is not likely to happen soon as the first western country to be hit hard by the pandemic in early February last year continues to battle highly contagious variants of the novel coronavirus and still in lockdown.

A city resident, Debasis (33) was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 15 last year, nearly a week after he returned from Milan, the Capital of Italy’s northern region Lombardy. He was the first Covid-19 hospitalisation in the State and was discharged on April 3.

“Since then I am at home and studying online. Although the university has extended the programme due to the pandemic, I want to return soon as my research work is already delayed by one year,” said Debasis, who is doing PhD in machine learning at University of Milan.

After completing MS in Computer Science in the same university, he had enrolled for the PhD programme. But little did he know that the pandemic would pour cold water on his plans of completing the programme in a couple of years.    

Italy saw infections rise by over 10 per cent (pc) last week compared to the week earlier. The unfavourable conditions, notwithstanding, he has his re-entry Visa done, which is valid for 90 days from April 1.

“The Italy government has imposed a nationwide lockdown over the Easter holidays and placed curbs on business and movement. Library and labs are closed. It means if I go there now, I will have to do my research activities from home what is I am doing here. Since the vaccination programme is going on full swing there, I hope the curbs would be lifted soon,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Debasis Srichandan
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp