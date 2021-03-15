Pradhan reaches out to overseas Odias for Srimandir mass donation drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to involve overseas Odias in the proposed mass drive for collection of donations for development of heritage corridor around Jagannath temple at Puri under the guidance of Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday held a webinar to solicit their views.Pradhan thanked Gajapati Maharaja for his appeal to the Odia diaspora living abroad to join hands in this initiative to develop the 12th century Jagannath temple and its periphery.

Interacting with Odia representatives from 35 countries, Pradhan said he took this opportunity to seek cooperation from all to make the move for a Ram Mandir-like donation drive for the development of heritage corridor a mass movement.He said the Centre has joined hands with the State government’s initiative for development of the temple. “It is equally the responsibility of all Odias and the countless devotees of Lord Jagannath across the globe to revive the pristine glory of the ancient temple and its heritage. There is an absolute need to make the Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan for Puri in the line of Ram temple at Ayodhya,” he said.

This will give an opportunity to the devotees of the Lord Jagannath to contribute their might by way of Shrama daan (labour donation) or Artha daan (financial support), he added. Odia representatives from USA, UK, Sweden, Japan, Chain, Russia, Myanmar, South Korea, Australia, Canada, and European, Gulf and South Asian countries participated in the webinar.

A week ago, Pradhan had appealed to Gajapati Maharaja as head of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to lead a mass fundraising drive for development of the temple and its periphery.

Appreciating the Union Minister’s initiative, Gajapati Maharaja had assured to extend all possible help for the all-round development of Srimandir and Shreekshetra.