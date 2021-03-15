Similipal fire takes a toll on tribal life

Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: The wildfire in Similipal Biosphere Reserve has taken a heavy toll on the forest dwellers, especially the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) like Khadia, Mankadia, Lodha and many other communities.

Over 800 members of Khadia, Mankadia and Lodha tribes live near Similipal Biosphere Reserve in Kaptipada and Udala blocks of Mayurbhanj district. They eke out a living by collecting minor forest produce from Similipal. However, the raging fire in the forests since the last 15 days has robbed them of their only source of sustenance.

The tribal communities are settled in Damasahi and Uthanisahi Nedam under JS Jamudiha panchayat besides Naiksahi, Guthasahi, Badasinghariya, Ambadiha Colony, Khadikasul, Budhiaadar, Patshanipur, Tentala, Kasikundala and Baniadhar.

They collect dry wood, sal leaves and branches, siali fibre, mahua flowers, jhuna, ants and roots of medicinal plants. While some minor forest produce is collected throughout the year, others are available seasonally. This practice has been continuing among the tribes since ages and has been their only source of income.

Mangal Bhakta of Kasikundala village said the fire in Similipal forest has destroyed dry wood, ants and siali fibre. Besides, the smoke from the fire has disturbed the bees, thereby affecting collection of honey. “Our sources of income have been destroyed in the fire. The fire has become a regular phenomena in the last three to four years,” he lamented.

Durga Singh of Hatikot village in Udala said hundreds of tribals are living in distress due to the forest fire. “The ration provided by the government and the work under MGNREGS is not enough for the poor forest dwellers to sustain their families,” he added.

Gadadhar Das of Jana Jagruti Manch, a local NGO, said the wildfire has broken the economic backbone of many tribal communities. “The forests are set afire by some ignorant persons. But it directly affects the income of forest dwellers,” he added.

Meanwhile, a fact finding team of BJP comprising 15 MLAs and Zilla Parishad president of Mayurbhanj visited Similipal on Sunday to take stock of the situation. They also interacted with the tribals and assured to take up the matter with the government.