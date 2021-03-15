Three more Eklavya schools

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur is all set to get three more Eklavya Model Residential Schools which will come up in the tribal dominated blocks of Jamankira, Bamra and Jujumura in the district. One such school is located in Kuchinda block.

While work on the school buildings at Bamra and Jamankira blocks has already begun, that in Jujumura will start soon. The buildings are likely to be ready within three years. Jujumura tehsildar Suman Minj said the land for the Eklavya Model Residential School has already been identified.

“The process of land conversion is underway. Moreover, some people have constructed houses on the government land. They have to be evicted and rehabilitated at another place to facilitate the school building construction,” he said.

District Welfare Officer (DWO), Gitanshu Das said, the schools are established in those blocks where more than 50 per cent population belongs to ST category. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India will construct the buildings for the schools, he said.