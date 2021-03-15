Wildfire engulfs Barunei forest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the State government’s struggle to control wildfire, flames engulfed around five hectare (ha) area of Barunei forest in Khurda on Sunday, while 187 fire points were detected in different wildlife and territorial divisions across the State on the day.

Fire broke out at Gada Khurda side and spread towards Barunei hill. After receiving the alert, a squad comprising 11 forest and fire personnel rushed to the spot at around 1 pm and brought the flames under control at around 4 pm, sources said.

The ground fire, however, has not caused any major damage to the large trees. A discarded cigarette butt is believed to have caused the forest fire. Further investigation is on, said Divisional Forest Officer Poornima P. The department also mobilised forces to attend forest fire points surfaced at 187 locations. Head of the State task force Sandeep Tripathi claimed that forest fire situation in the State including Similipal is under control. “There is no place now where wildfire is continuing for more than a day.

Apart from the immediate measures, the government has been able to get adequate support from local communities in extinguishing the fires,” he said. Considering that the major fire season is still left and temperature will increase further during peak summer, the government has asked all field officials of the department to be on alert to prevent any proliferation of fire in forest areas.

The RCCFs and DFOs have been advised to be in constant touch with the district administration to get their support in fire mitigation. They have also been asked to mobilise local communities and members Vana Suraksha Samitis and PRIs for effective management of forest fire incidents.

As per the Forest Survey of India data, 32,887 fire points have already been detected in the State till Sunday, of which 23,290 are from forest areas. The government has been able to attend around 68.42 per cent of these fire points on time. Meanwhile, the Central team formed by MoEFCC to assess forest fire situation in Similipal Tiger Reserve and other parts of the State completed its field visit on Sunday.