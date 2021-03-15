STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Wildfire engulfs Barunei forest

The ground fire, however, has not caused any major damage to the large trees. A discarded cigarette butt is believed to have caused the forest fire.

Published: 15th March 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid the State government’s struggle to control wildfire, flames engulfed around five hectare (ha) area of Barunei forest in Khurda on Sunday, while 187 fire points were detected in different wildlife and territorial divisions across the State on the day.

Fire broke out at Gada Khurda side and spread towards Barunei hill. After receiving the alert, a squad comprising 11 forest and fire personnel rushed to the spot at around 1 pm and brought the flames under control at around 4 pm, sources said.

The ground fire, however, has not caused any major damage to the large trees. A discarded cigarette butt is believed to have caused the forest fire. Further investigation is on, said Divisional Forest Officer Poornima P. The department also mobilised forces to attend forest fire points surfaced at 187 locations. Head of the State task force Sandeep Tripathi claimed that forest fire situation in the State including Similipal is under control. “There is no place now where wildfire is continuing for more than a day.

Apart from the immediate measures, the government has been able to get adequate support from local communities in extinguishing the fires,” he said. Considering that the major fire season is still left and temperature will increase further during peak summer, the government has asked all field officials of the department to be on alert to prevent any proliferation of fire in forest areas.

The RCCFs and DFOs have been advised to be in constant touch with the district administration to get their support in fire mitigation. They have also been asked to mobilise local communities and members Vana Suraksha Samitis and PRIs for effective management of forest fire incidents.

As per the Forest Survey of India data, 32,887 fire points have already been detected in the State till Sunday, of which 23,290 are from forest areas. The government has been able to attend around 68.42 per cent of these fire points on time. Meanwhile, the Central team formed by MoEFCC to assess forest fire situation in Similipal Tiger Reserve and other parts of the State completed its field visit on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp