STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD MPs meet Piyush Goyal, demand rice evacuation

The delegation maintained that the State’s storage capacity will be overflowing and cannot accommodate the surplus rice.

Published: 16th March 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of BJD MPs on Monday met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal at New Delhi and demanded early evacuation of rice and release of pending subsidy.The Union Minister assured that he will take it up with the Central government and ensure that Odisha’s just demands are fulfilled. The delegation apprised the Union Minister that Odisha’s own consumption under the public distribution system (PDS) and other welfare schemes come to around 24 lakh tonne of rice which will result in an estimated surplus of around 30 lakh tonne. 

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has till March 13, 2021 evacuated 6.65 lakh tonne of rice, the MPs said and added that the movement plan has been reduced substantially for March, 2021. Stating that with this pace, the surplus rice cannot be evacuated by the start of next kharif marketing season (KMS), the MPs said this will greatly hamper the ensuing Rabi procurement.

The delegation maintained that the State’s storage capacity will be overflowing and cannot accommodate the surplus rice. Stating that one lakh tonne of rice will be lost due to deterioration in quality costing Rs 320 crore for the exchequer, the MPs maintained that if like last year the FCI lifts only 17 lakh tonne of rice, then 13 tonne will be left with the State. This will be a loss of around Rs 4,160 crore for the State, they added.

Besides, Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) which procures paddy has borrowed Rs 19,000 crore by way of upfront investment. The high volume of subsidy is mainly due to non-release of subsidy by the Centre, the MPs said and added that OSCSC has pending subsidy claims of Rs 5,616 crore. They pointed out that all resources including the sanctioned limit of bank finances have been exhausted by the OSCSC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal BJD MPs Odisha farmers rice rice evacuation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp