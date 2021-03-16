BJD seeks Panigrahi’s apology over suicide bid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pandemonium prevailed and no business could be transacted in the Assembly for the third consecutive day on Monday as ruling BJD members created a ruckus in the well reiterating their demand that BJP MLA Subash Chandra Panigrahi should tender apology for attempting suicide in the House by consuming sanitiser on Friday.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro had to adjourn the proceedings first up to 11.30 am and then several times till Tuesday as the BJD and Opposition members indulged in shouting slogans in the well against each other. While the BJP members demanded an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the mismanagement in the mandis, Congress members maintained that they would not allow the House to be run till paddy is procured from the farmers.

BJD legislators led by former minister Pranab Prakash Das trooped into the well as soon as the House assembled for the day demanding apology from the BJP lawmaker. “We will not allow the House to function till the BJP MLA tenders apology. He has brought down the dignity of the House. The BJP members are trying to take political advantage from the suicide attempt,” Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick told mediapersons outside the House.

Not heeding the advice of the Speaker, the BJP members continued with their protest and maintained that there is no question of Panigrahi apologising. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik instead the Chief Minister should regret his government’s failure to address the genuine problems faced by the farmers, who are not able to sell their paddy in mandis despite the government’s assurance. Naik said that the Chief Minister should clarify why three ministers had entered the well of the House on Saturday. He demanded that the Speaker should convene an all party meeting to resolve the issue.

The Speaker had said outside the House on Saturday that the BJP MLA should tender an apology for commiting a mistake by attempting suicide in the House. He had also said that Panigrahi should apologise to bring back normalcy in the House. Naik hit out at the Chief Minister for visiting Puri, Sundargarh and Nuapada, but is avoiding the House on the pretext of Covid-19 situation.

However, Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati, who displayed placards in the House, blamed both BJD and BJP for the situation. “These people are making a farce out of the miseries of the farmers who are attempting suicide,” he said and added that the BJD and BJP are hand-in-glove. Condemning the BJP MLA’s conduct, two former ministers Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Snehangini Chhuria told mediapersons that Panigrahi has given a message that sanitiser can be used to commit suicide during Covid-19 pandemic when every house has it. When use of sanitisers is being encouraged, he has sent a serious message, they said and wanted the BJP to clarify on the matter.

