STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha cow seller loses Rs 1 lakh to cyber fraud   

According to the complaint, the victim had uploaded an advertisement on the app on March 11 to sell his cow.

Published: 16th March 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was allegedly duped of Rs 1 lakh in a cyber fraud while trying to sell his cow on a mobile application-Krishify-recently.Though the victim had lodged a complaint in this connection with Bharatpur police on March 12, the incident came to light on Monday.

According to the complaint, the victim had uploaded an advertisement on the app on March 11 to sell his cow. He received a call the same day. The conman identified himself as an army personnel and expressed his interest to buy the cow. The deal was finalised at Rs 20,000. “He identified himself as Manjit and said his relatives stay in Baramunda. He told me that he will give me Rs 10,000 online and the remaining amount in cash after taking possession of the cow,” the complaint stated. The accused told the victim that since army personnel are not permitted to transfer money on PhonePe, he would send him a barcode. He asked the victim to scan the code after which he can get the amount.

The victim received a barcode and Rs 5 was transferred to his bank account when he scanned it. Police said the conman may have transferred the money to the victim’s account through an online payment system to win his confidence.The accused then sent a barcode to the victim again and asked him to scan it and collect Rs 10,000. However, on doing so, Rs 20,000 was deducted from the victim’s account.

On being questioned, the person reasoned that there might have been some technical glitch. The accused then sent him four more barcodes which the victim scanned in a bid to get back the Rs 20,000 but a total of Rs 1 lakh was deducted from his account in the process. Police are inquiring into the allegation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber Crime fraud
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp