Fish trader chased and gunned down in Chandipur

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A fish trader was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified miscreants near Balaramgadi at Naupal within Chandipur Marine police limits here on Monday, sending shockwaves in the area. The deceased, Bijay Pradhan (55) was also a trawler owner. Sources said, Pradhan was on way to Naupal beach when the miscreants gave him a chase. Realising that he was being followed, he left his motorcycle near the beach and rushed towards his trawler. However, the killers managed to catch up and fired six rounds at him. He died on the spot. The incident took place at around 4 pm.

The fish trader received a fatal injury on his neck. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled the spot. It is suspected that past enmity is the reason behind the murder. Pradhan was a native of Ghudapada village within Balasore Sadar police limits. As the news spread, Pradhan’s family members and irate locals blocked the road in front of the police outpost near Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital demanding immediate transfer of Balasore SP.

The agitators alleged that Chandipur Marine police did not reach the crime spot despite repeated calls. “Crime incidence is on the rise in the district. The SP should be immediately transferred as he has failed to control crime,” they said.On being informed, Balasore Town police rushed to the protest site and pacified the agitators. Subsequently, the road blockade was lifted.IIC Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak said after the blockade was withdrawn, the deceased’s body was sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.