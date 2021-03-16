Five years and incomplete, Janibili fuels resentment  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AN incomplete Janibili Mega Drinking Water Project has fuelled public resentment in Ganjam. Hundreds of villagers staged dharna in front of the treatment plant of the project at Jagdalpur on Monday.Five years after work started, the Rs 490 crore project, billed as State’s biggest integrated water supply project, is still awaiting completion leaving residents of Berhampur as well as those on the outskirts high and dry even as summer intensifies.

Residents of Jagdalpur alleged they agreed to part with their playground for the water supply project but even after two years of completion of the treatment plant, no water has been supplied to the village.BJP leader Manini Devi said, the village was linked with piped water supply under Basudha Yojona around a decade back but the water supply was erratic and inadequate. “When treatment plant of Janibili project started, we discussed with the administration and were assured of water supply from the treatment plant once it is completed. But in vain,” she said.

Kukudakhandi BDO, tehsildar and PHEO engineers rushed to spot. They assured all households in the village would get water from treatment plant soon. To prove that the administration is committed, the authorities even started earthwork for half a kilometer for laying of the pipelines. Later, the dharna was called off.Janibili, an ambitious project which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2019 continues to be moving at a snail’s pace. Work order for the project was issued to L&T in 2016. Slated to be completed in two years, only 70 per cent work has been over till date and extension time keeps getting renewed every year. L&T, on its part, has been placing operation and maintenance (O&M) bills.

Last year, the construction company submitted an O&M bill, supposedly its 11th since inauguration, pegged at Rs 45.06 lakh for the August 2020-December 2020 period. Meanwhile, the Engineer-in-Chief, Public Health has approved extension from September 2019 to June 2021 with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.Janibili project aims to provide 300 million litre per day (MLD) water which will be treated at the 60 MLD plant at Jagadalpur and 30 MLD at Dakhinpur, both on the outskirts of Berhampur city. Apart from the intake well, the project includes construction of 17 underground and 10 overhead tanks and laying of 232 km new pipelines in Berhampur and its adjoining areas. While construction of overhead tanks is at final stages, around 45 km out of 232-km long pipeline is yet to be laid. Adding to the woes, overflowing pipelines and dug up roads cause traffic congestion, creating nuisance for citizens.

Despite repeated attempts, the authorities refused to comment but attributed the delay to cyclones such as ‘Titli’ and ‘Fani’ along with General Elections as well as clearance issues from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for laying of pipelines.