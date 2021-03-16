STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Five years and incomplete, Janibili fuels resentment  

They assured all households in the village would get water from treatment plant soon.

Published: 16th March 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Work on an overhead tank underway at Aska road

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AN incomplete Janibili Mega Drinking Water Project has fuelled public resentment in Ganjam. Hundreds of villagers staged dharna in front of the treatment plant of the project at Jagdalpur on Monday.Five years after work started, the Rs 490 crore project, billed as State’s biggest integrated water supply project, is still awaiting completion leaving residents of Berhampur as well as those on the outskirts high and dry even as summer intensifies. 

Residents of Jagdalpur alleged they agreed to part with their playground for the water supply project but even after two years of completion of the treatment plant, no water has been supplied to the village.BJP leader Manini Devi said, the village was linked with piped water supply under Basudha Yojona around a decade back but the water supply was erratic and inadequate. “When treatment plant of Janibili project started, we discussed with the administration and were assured of water supply from the treatment plant once it is completed. But in vain,” she said.

Kukudakhandi BDO, tehsildar and PHEO engineers rushed to spot. They assured all households in the village would get water from treatment plant soon. To prove that the administration is committed, the authorities even started earthwork for half a kilometer for laying of the pipelines. Later, the dharna was called off.Janibili, an ambitious project which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2019 continues to be moving at a snail’s pace. Work order for the project was issued to L&T in 2016. Slated to be completed in two years, only 70 per cent work has been over till date and extension time keeps getting renewed every year. L&T, on its part, has been placing operation and maintenance (O&M) bills.

Last year, the construction company submitted an O&M bill, supposedly its 11th since inauguration, pegged at Rs  45.06 lakh for the August 2020-December 2020 period. Meanwhile, the Engineer-in-Chief, Public Health has approved extension from September 2019 to June 2021 with a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.Janibili project aims to provide 300 million litre per day (MLD) water which will be treated at the 60 MLD plant at Jagadalpur and 30 MLD at Dakhinpur, both on the outskirts of Berhampur city. Apart from the intake well, the project includes construction of 17 underground and 10 overhead tanks and laying of 232 km new pipelines in Berhampur and its adjoining areas. While construction of overhead tanks is at final stages, around 45 km out of 232-km long pipeline is yet to be laid. Adding to the woes, overflowing pipelines and dug up roads cause traffic congestion, creating nuisance for citizens.

Despite repeated attempts, the authorities refused to comment but attributed the delay  to cyclones such as ‘Titli’ and ‘Fani’ along with General Elections as well as clearance issues from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for laying of pipelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp