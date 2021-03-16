Odisha: Public complacency sparks fear of coronavirus return 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appeal to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols has found few takers in Rourkela and elsewhere in Sundargarh district which currently has the highest 87 active cases in Odisha. Disregarding all safety guidelines blatantly, people in the district continue to let their guard down against coronavirus without any fear of the risks and consequences. After the peak of Covid infection and deaths between July and December last year, the occurrence of new cases has significantly reduced. However, Sundargarh continues to report new cases in single to two digits on a daily basis.

A reality check shows that most people in Rourkela are complacent about the risks and violate safety norms. With relaxation of all the restrictions and targeted vaccination underway, the city residents have abandoned the practice of covering their face with masks and maintaining social distancing. Almost all shopkeepers, their employees and most of the customers no more use face mask. Only a handful of shopping malls and complexes adhere to the norms.

After fighting a long battle since April last year, the administration seems exhausted as enforcement of safety rules is lax. The violators are also reluctant to pay fines and argue that the penal provisions for Covid norm violations were applicable only during the lockdown. Besides, increasing the risk of another outbreak, hundreds of passengers are arriving daily at Rourkela station in half a dozen trains from Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad which are witnessing a resurgence of Covid cases. Sources said the Rourkela Municipal Corporation is screening incoming passengers at the railway station for plain symptoms like body temperature, cough and cold.

Former district Covid-19 compliance officer Dr Bikrant Kindo claimed that 85 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and potential carriers for community transmission. The best way to remain safe and protected is to wear mask and maintain safe distance while venturing outside. Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said three squads have been engaged to enforce Covid safety protocols. The administration has genuine limitations and with lifting of restrictions, people’s cooperation is a must to get rid of the disease completely, she said.So far, the district has reported 15,887 positive cases and 173 deaths.