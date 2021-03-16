STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Public complacency sparks fear of coronavirus return 

A reality check shows that most people in Rourkela are complacent about the risks and violate safety norms.

Published: 16th March 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A reality check shows that most people in Rourkela are complacent about the risks and violate safety norms. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appeal to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols has found few takers in Rourkela and elsewhere in Sundargarh district which currently has the highest 87 active cases in Odisha. Disregarding all safety guidelines blatantly, people in the district continue to let their guard down against coronavirus without any fear of the risks and consequences. After the peak of Covid infection and deaths between July and December last year, the occurrence of new cases has significantly reduced. However, Sundargarh continues to report new cases in single to two digits on a daily basis. 

A reality check shows that most people in Rourkela are complacent about the risks and violate safety norms. With relaxation of all the restrictions and targeted vaccination underway, the city residents have abandoned the practice of covering their face with masks and maintaining social distancing. Almost all shopkeepers, their employees and most of the customers no more use face mask. Only a handful of shopping malls and complexes adhere to the norms. 

After fighting a long battle since April last year, the administration seems exhausted as enforcement of safety rules is lax. The violators are also reluctant to pay fines and argue that the penal provisions for Covid norm violations were applicable only during the lockdown. Besides, increasing the risk of another outbreak, hundreds of passengers are arriving daily at Rourkela station in half a dozen trains from Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad which are witnessing a resurgence of Covid cases. Sources said the Rourkela Municipal Corporation is screening incoming passengers at the railway station for plain symptoms like body temperature, cough and cold. 

Former district Covid-19 compliance officer Dr Bikrant Kindo claimed that 85 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and potential carriers for community transmission. The best way to remain safe and protected is to wear mask and maintain safe distance while venturing outside. Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane said three squads have been engaged to enforce Covid safety protocols. The administration has genuine limitations and with lifting of restrictions, people’s cooperation is a must to get rid of the disease completely, she said.So far, the district has reported 15,887 positive cases and 173 deaths. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp