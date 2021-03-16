STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers join hands to prevent wildfire

They started cleaning the forest floor from Monday that involved removing dry leaves, creepers and twigs.

Published: 16th March 2021 08:54 AM

forest fire

Image of Odisha wildfire used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: As wildfire continues to ravage different parts of the State, a unique community-driven initiative was witnessed in the district with villagers joining hands to clean the forest floor in their area for preventing any fire incident.

Villagers busy cleaning
Saranda forest in Athagarh
on Monday | Express

More than 150 villagers of Malabiharpur under Banki block have come together to save Saranda forest near Ansupa lake from possible fire. They started cleaning the forest floor from Monday that involved removing dry leaves, creepers and twigs. Their move came in response to the recent wildfire incidents at different forests in Cuttack and Athagarh divisions.

The Balunkeswar Vana Suraksha Samiti convened a meeting recently and decided to protect the forest. While creating awareness among the local people against lighting fire in forest, the committee decided to launch mission ‘Clean Saranda Forest’ involving villagers and forest staff. President of the Samiti Pramila Pradhan said, “The forest surrounding the Saranda hill is strewn with dry leaves, grass, bushes, creepers and twigs posing a risk for forest fire. We thought if these are removed, there would be no threat of fire in Saranda forest housing valuable trees, medicinal plants, birds and animals.”

The dry forest waste will be used for firewood purpose, said Sachala Jena, a villager. Appreciating the villagers’ initiative, Athagarh forest ranger Ayesha Akhari Nisha said field level staff have been engaged to help the villagers in maintaining the forest to prevent fire incidents.

