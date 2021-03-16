Youth beaten to death by villagers in Odisha  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Tension ran high in Sarifabad Daleisahi village within Kuakhia police limits here after a 25-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Nilamani Dalei alias Tutua. Sources said an argument broke out between Nilamani and a group of villagers at a meeting after observance of ‘Astaprahari’ rituals in the village. The argument soon turned ugly as the villagers, in a fit of rage, assaulted Nilamani.

The youth sustained grievous injuries in the attack. His family members rushed him to the district headquarters hospital but he succumbed late in the night. When Nilamani’s body reached Sarifabad Daleisahi on Monday, tension flared up in the village. Basing on the complaint filed by the youth’s mother, police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Six persons from the village have been detained in this connection.

“We have detained six persons and are interrogating them. The incident is a fallout of previous enmity between Nilamani and some villagers,” said an official of Kuakhia police station. Police force have been deployed in the village to avert any untoward incident.