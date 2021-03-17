STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 62% people in Cuttack rural have antibodies

The sero-survey conducted in Tigiria and Athagarh blocks last month has indicated antibody presence in the population to the tune of 63.2 pc and 60.2 pc respectively. 

Published: 17th March 2021 08:53 AM

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File| PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concerns over second wave of Covid-19 in the country, the latest sero-survey in two rural pockets of Cuttack district has revealed that as high as 61.73 per cent (pc) of the population already has antibodies against the disease.The sero-survey conducted in Tigiria and Athagarh blocks last month has indicated antibody presence in the population to the tune of 63.2 pc and 60.2 pc respectively. 

The first sero-prevalence survey done in the two blocks to measure prevalence of antibodies in order to ascertain the cumulative population immunity had used 1,772 samples of which 1,094 were found to have developed antibodies.  The survey was conducted from February 23 to 27 by the Regional Medical Research Centre in collaboration with the Health department and district administration Sources said a majority of the sampled persons did not have any symptoms. 

Interestingly, women and people below 40-year-old had a significantly higher antibody-prevalence, the survey found.Health experts stated that the high-level of antibody prevalence is a welcome sign as such people become a protective layer between the infected and the unaffected persons and help break the chain of viral transmission.Cuttack district has recorded 29,245 confirmed cases and 142 deaths so far. 

Apart from the municipal corporation area that registered highest 16,988 cases, Athagarh (1,361) and Tigiria (457) were among the worst hit blocks. The active cases in the district stands at 63. Meanwhile, the second phase sero-survey in Cuttack urban has begun and the State government has decided to conduct one more round of sero-prevalence survey in the urban areas of Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Puri soon. The serological survey conducted between November 2 and 5 had found 46.39 pc population exposed to coronavirus infection in Cuttack city. 

Sero-prevalence

Athagarh - 60.2 pc
Tigiria - 63.2 pc 
Samples tested - 1,772
Antibody found - 1,094   
Survey conducted between February 23 and 27

