Ancient temple, lingam resurface in Baitarani  

Remains of an ancient Shiva temple, submerged in Baitarani river, have resurfaced in Dasarathpur block.

Published: 17th March 2021

Villagers inspecting the lingam in Baitarani river in Jajpur district | express

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Remains of an ancient Shiva temple, submerged in Baitarani river, have resurfaced in Dasarathpur block. The discovery of the temple and a three feet long Sahashra lingam was made during sand mining on the river bed near Siddheshwar temple on Monday.

Locals said the lingam was partially visible during Shivaratri when a JCV machine was digging sand on the river bed. When water further receded, the lingam became visible near the ruins of the ancient temple.
“Three ancient structures of a Shaivite shrine including the lingam resurfaced during lifting of sand in the mid-river, around 200 metre from the famous Siddheshwar temple,” said Rabindra Dikhit, a local.

Meanwhile, considering it to be some divine intervention, locals and residents of nearby villages have started thronging the place to offer prayers to the lingam. The locals demanded a detailed investigation of the temple remains by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It is believed that the Shiva temple submerged in Baitarani when the river changed its course.

On being informed, the BDO and tehsildar of Dasarathapur visited the site on Tuesday and said officials of the district archaeology wing have been informed about the discovery of temple remains.
 

