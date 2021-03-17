STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP seeks Central help in sale of paddy

Party leaders want procurement of unsold paddy from registered farmers in Odisha before March 31

Published: 17th March 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer looks at the damaged paddy crop on his field at Panayakurichi in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

Image of a farmer used for representational purpose only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the stand-off between the treasury and opposition benches in the Assembly is nowhere close to being resolved, both the ruling BJD and BJP have taken up the paddy procurement issue to the Central government. A day after a delegation of BJD MPs met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, a BJP parliamentary delegation from the State on Tuesday sought the Minister’s intervention for procurement of unsold paddy from registered farmers before closure of the kharif marketing season on March 31, 2021.

The delegation of BJP lawmakers led by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Goyal that a large number of registered small and marginal farmers are forced to sell their paddy to private traders at half of the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the Centre as the State government agencies have stopped procurement ahead of the scheduled date.

“The paddy procurement operations are in a shamble as the mandis (paddy purchase centres) operated by State government agencies are under the control of mandi mafias, middlemen and rice millers,” said the memorandum that they submitted to the Minister.The online token system proved to be a complete failure as the mandis are not purchasing paddy on the appointed dates from the farmers. Since tokens issued got lapsed after 30 days and there is no system for reissuing tokens, the poor farmers have no other option but to sell their stocks to the local traders who are mostly the agents of rice millers, the BJP MPs told Goyal. 

“It has been reported that the system is manipulated to facilitate supporters of the ruling BJD to sell their produce at higher price at the cost of genuine registered farmers,” they said.With a bumper harvest of paddy due to a favourable monsoon, farmers of the State are suffering due to State government apathy, administrative inefficiencies and long-standing malpractice.The State government is not revising its ceiling of paddy procurement of 19 quintal for every acre of irrigated land and 13 quintal for every acre of non-irrigated land in spite of the bumper crop yield this season.  

BJD hits out at BJP over farmers’ issue

Bhubaneswar: The BJD on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for politicising the genuine issues of farmers without pressurising the Centre for evacuation of rice and payment of pending subsidy to Odisha. “If the BJP MPs truly had the good of the farmers of Odisha in their heart, they would have demanded that the Centre immediately evacuate the rice that is lying in the State and also release the pending dues,” BJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha Member Sasmit Patra said. He added that it seems the BJP MPs from Odisha developed cold feet after forceful demand by the BJD MPs on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy procurement Odisha farmers rice
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp