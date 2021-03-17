STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team happy with fire control steps: Govt 

The Central team which visited Similipal Tiger Reserve and other forests has expressed its satisfaction over measures put in place by the State government to contain the wildfire.

Published: 17th March 2021

forest fire

Image of Odisha wildfire used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Central team which visited Similipal Tiger Reserve and other forests has expressed its satisfaction over measures put in place by the State government to contain the wildfire. The two-member team of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change met Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Forest and Environment department Mona Sharma after wrapping up its visit to the State.

Sharma said, the team expressed satisfaction over means adopted by forest and fire fighting squads and community members in the fringe villages to contain fire in Similipal and other forests of the State. The team observed that the core area of Similipal was not affected by the fire. 

Forest fire which is believed to be anthropogenic was more intense this year due to a prolonged dry spell. “The State government will work out a fresh action plan on the basis of observations and recommendations of the Central team for effective management of forest fire in the State in the coming years,” she told TNIE. 

Apart from creating firelines and equipping field staff with more blowers and other gear to deal effectively with the forest fire, community awareness will be intensified to prevent recurrence of such disasters in future. “As most of the fire incidents are anthropogenic and there are fewer economic reasons, we are sure that improving community participation, especially in the fringe villages, will help contain forest fire incidents more effectively,” Sharma said. 

Fire at Chandaka-Dampara forests
Bhubaneswar: Some parts of Chandaka-Dampara forests reported fire on Tuesday. Three fire points were detected in and outside sanctuary area and the blaze was contained by forest and fire personnel. As many as 20 forest and 55 fire personnel along with five fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames at two fire points detected at Kaimunda and Deulia hills. Forest officials said no harm was caused to wildlife in the incidents. Meanwhile, patrolling has been intensified in the sanctuary area, home to 36 elephants. 
 

