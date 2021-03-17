Cops in a fix as kids, women stay put in police station for 20 hours  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Protest against pollution caused by coal transportation in Sundargarh turned into a massive headache for police after 19 children and several women forcefully stayed on the police station premises for nearly 20 hours demanding their arrest. The kids and women were escorting 24 protesters who were arrested for resorting to violence and disrupting coal transport through their village on Bankibahal-Taparia road on March 13.

Police heaved a sigh of relief after the 19 children were handed over to their respective guardians following intervention of local leaders on Tuesday evening. After resumption of coal transportation, villagers of Kandadhuda staged protests and resorted to pelting stones at trucks. On Monday, police arrested 24 protesters including 12 women in this connection and evicted other agitators from the protest site.

When the cops were taking away the arrested protesters, 19 children and nearly 75 women forcefully entered the police van. While the 24 accused were produced in court, the children stayed at Hemgir police station. With guardians of the kids reluctant to take them, police found itself in a spot of bother as technically, the children cannot be allowed to stay on the police station premises for more than 24 hours.

The agitation at Kandadhuda was the extension of another protest at Taparia which was launched on March 19 over pollution caused due to movement of coal carrying vehicles. On February 10, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) had stopped coal transportation on Bankibahal-Taparia road till April 5. Hearing separate petitions of protesters requesting restriction of coal transport on the route, a single bench of the Orissa High Court had stayed the OHRC order on February 15 and asked the Sundargarh Collector to take a decision as per law in three weeks.

The Collector had recently allowed resumption of coal transport on the road. Meanwhile, transport of coal on Bankibahal-Taparia road to Chhattisgarh from the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd in Hemgir has been stopped again with villagers of Ratanpur resorting to stir from Monday.

