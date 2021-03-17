STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elderly woman injured in hospital mishap dies

She was critically injured after a ceiling fan fell on her on March 8 morning following which she was shifted to the ICU at the trauma care unit of the hospital. 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: AN 85-year-old woman, who sustained critical injuries after a ceiling fan fell on her at the surgery ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital, died while undergoing treatment on Monday night.The deceased, Parbati Das of Krushna Nagar in Jajpur district was admitted to the surgery ward with severe burn injuries on March 5. She was critically injured after a ceiling fan fell on her on March 8 morning following which she was shifted to the ICU at the trauma care unit of the hospital. 

While the hospital authorities stated that Parbati died of ‘burn sepsis’, her son Prasant Das, who has sought compensation of `10 lakh and action against those responsible for the mishap, alleged she died due to negligence of the staff. “My mother’s condition became critical after the ceiling fan fell on her chest. She succumbed as a result of injuries sustained in the mishap,” said Das. However, Emergency Medical Officer Dr Bhubananda Moharana said the elderly woman who had sustained over 55 per cent burn injuries succumbed to ‘burn sepsis’ on Monday night at around 9.45 pm.  

“Head of the surgery department has been instructed to conduct a probe and submit a report. If the postmortem and probe report ascertain that the woman’s death was caused due to the fan crashing on her, then necessary action will be initiated,” he said. 

