First child from Odisha undergoes heart transplant

A 13-year-old boy from Keonjhar district received a new heart at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital at Howrah recently.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 13-year-old boy from Keonjhar district received a new heart at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital at Howrah recently. He was the first child in the State to have undergone a successful heart transplantation.

Badal Paida of Kundapithan village was suffering from severe biventricular dysfunction, a condition that severely weakened his heart’s ability to pump and heart transplantation was the only option for his survival. Health department sources said after the boy presented for treatment at the district headquarters hospital, he was referred to Narayana Superspeciality hospital. The district administration made all arrangements under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK).

The heart that Badal received was retrieved from a 22-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals at Kolkata. Donor Basudev Das Adhikari was critically injured in an accident while returning home on his bike. NHM Mission Director Shalini Pandit said in a bid to take State’s healthcare services to the next level, Odisha Government has empanelled a few Superspeciality hospitals of national repute.

“The team from empanneled Narayana Superspeciality hospital dedicatedly supported district administration in giving a new life to Badal and bringing smile in the face of his parents. After his heart transplantation on March 2, his condition is stable now,” she said. This year, 455 children, including 130 at Sathya Sai heart hospital and 12 at BSKY empanelled hospitals, have undergone cardiac surgeries.

